INDIA

JD(U) rebel leader Upendra Kushwaha likely to address 5,000 supporters today

To topple Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar, his friend-turned-foe Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the party’s national parliamentary board, has convened a two-day meeting of its members from Monday.

During the meeting at Sinha library, the rebel leader is likely to disclose his future plan of action.

Around 5,000 party leaders from across the state have assembled at the venue in his support. With this, Kushwaha has managed to prove his strength before the party and Nitish Kumar.

Speculations were rife that the rebel leader would open his cards on Sunday, but he only listened to the speeches of other leaders. Now, his supporters are expecting him to announce the strategies to take on Kumar.

Upendra Kushwaha and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have been at loggerheads ever since the latter announced that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the Mahagathbandhan in the 2025 Assembly election.

Opposing the chief minister, Kushwaha said the move would hurt the Lav-Kush (Kurmi is called Lav and Koiri is called Kush or Kushwaha) equation of the state. These two castes are rivals of Yadavs.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government, a large chunk of Lav-Kush people were unhappy with Kumar taking Tejashwi Yadav and the RJD’s help. Kushwaha has also been harping on the same.

The stand of Upendra Kushwaha is deeply impacting the CM and his Lav-Kush equation. According to sources, Kumar is mulling disciplinary action against the rebel leader.

Meanwhile, the JD(U) is maintaining a hawk’s eye on every development of this meeting and identifying leaders supporting Kushwaha.

20230220-100205

