INDIA

JD(U) serves notice to Bihar BJP chief over his ‘liquor’ remark

NewsWire
0
0

Janata Dal(United) district president of Munger, Nachiketa Mandal has served a notice to BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary for his allegation on Lalan Singh.

Chaudhary had alleged that Lalan Singh had thrown a mutton-rice party in Munger last week where liquor was served.

Following his allegation, Nachiketa Mandal said that the statement of Samrat Chaudhary was attributed to maligning the image of Lalan Singh and the entire people of Munger.

The legal notice further asked Chaudhary to provide evidence within 15 days that liquor was served during the mutton-rice party, failing which the complainant will file a case against him.

Mandal, in his legal notice also said that his party had hosted the feast to encourage members working on the ground. A large number of ground workers are associated with Lalan Singh, he said.

After the legal notice, Samrat Chaudhary retaliated through a tweet, He said: “Nitish Babu, I am neither afraid of your conspiracy nor will stop here.”

20230518-133602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 UP youths feared drowned in Ganga river

    India’s security policy got boost only after 2014: RSS chief

    India sees 6% spike in demand for healthcare staff amid Omicron...

    TTD being compromised by private firms’ involvement: TDP