INDIA

JD(U) slams Harivansh Narayan Singh for attending inauguration of new Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

The JD(U) on Monday castigated its MP and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh for defying the party line and attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Terming it a “crime”, Neeraj Kumar, MLC and party chief spokesperson for the party, said, “When the democracy of the country was being tarnished during the inauguration of new Parliament, Singh went there and participated in the event. It is a crime as our top leadership had already announced to boycott the event.”

While showing the photograph, Neeraj Kumar asked Singh, “The Rajya Sabha Speaker was not invited but you are sitting on the chair. Have you sold your conscience for a chair? The coming generation would not forgive you. At a time when the black chapter of democracy was being written in the new Parliament, your presence was unfortunate. It is a matter of deep concern for us. The party had sent you to the Upper House of Parliament with great expectation but you have compromised it for the chair,” Kumar said.

Reacting on Neeraj Kumar’s stand, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that it is unfortunate that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was questioning a leader like Harivansh Singh. ” Kumar has lost everything in the expectation of achieving the post of prime minister”.

“We must condemn JD(U) for criticising Harivansh Ji for attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They used foul words for the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Harivansh Ji’s life is based on integrity and honesty. He has been a credible person in the field of journalism for many years.”

20230529-143403

