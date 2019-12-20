JDU vs BJP: PK reminds BJP was “defeated in 2015”

Patna/New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Soon after Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi took a dig at pollster and JDU leader Prashant Kishor, now the latter has hit back hard, reminding him he owes his position due to “circumstances”.

Kishor on Tuesday morning tweeted: “The leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar and the role of JDU as the largest party has been decided by the people of Bihar, not by any other party leader or its top leadership.” Then he sarcastically added that “It is a pleasant experience” to hear “lectures on political dignity and ideology” from Sushil Modi, who became Deputy Chief Minister even after the “defeat in 2015” due to “circumstances”.

Kishor’s latest dig brought out the discomfort between the two NDA allies — BJP and the JDU out in the open, once again.

This latest outburst comes in the wake of Sushil Modi training his guns at Kishor saying, “A person running business for profit first tries to create a market for his service, thinks about the welfare of the country later.” Though Sushil Modi did not mention Kishor, but who was his point of blistering attack was apparent.

But Kishor has not left anything to imagination by not only tagging Sushil Modi but also calling him and his party as “defeated in 2015”.

This latest round of political spat comes in the wake of Sushil Modi’s claim that “… people, who didn’t enter politics because of their ideology but by running a company that collects election data and frames slogans, are hell-bent on benefiting the opposition alliance by making remarks against the (NDA) alliance.”

Kishor’s I-PAC, an advocacy group has been providing services to Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and reportedly to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, as well.

Both the Trinamool and the AAP are staunch opponents of the BJP. This is in spite of Kishor being a JDU leader, which is an NDA ally.

Kishor has also made remarks recently, asking 16 non-BJP Chief Ministers to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, urging, ‘Task of Saving India on You’.

