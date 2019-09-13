JD(U)leader Vashishtha re-elected Bihar party president

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Veteran JD (U) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh was on Friday re-elected the state party president, unopposed for the fourth consecutive term.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Singh and appealed to him to guide the party. Kumar also claimed that the NDA will win more than 200 of the 243 assembly seats in next year’s assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the sapling which was planted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar, has now taken the form of a tree.

He said that Bihar has moved forward on the path of development but there is still much to be done.

–IANS

