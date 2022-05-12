This year’s Cannes Film Festival will be a significant one for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star will be working on a movie after three years. For some time now, Depp has been dealing with the ramifications of his ex-wife Amber Heard’s explosive statements about the physical abuse she endured when she was married to him.

The result of those allegations cost him the third instalment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise as well as the sixth instalment of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

As per a report from ScreenDaily, in ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, Depp will portray controversial French King Louis XV. The historical drama movie is all set to be launched for pre-sales in the Cannes Market 2022.

In the movie, Depp will reportedly star opposite Maïwenn, who is not only playing the lead titular role of Jeanne Bacu, a woman who rises from an impoverished background and makes it all the way to the King Louis XV, by becoming his mistress.

While Depp plays the French King, Maïwenn who plays the female lead is also set to direct this one. The other actors in the movie include, Pierre Richard, Noemie Lvovsky and Louis Garrel.

The production start date for the movie is yet to be revealed. The report about this movie comes at a time when Johnny Depp is making headlines for the ongoing defamation trial happening between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece about her marriage in the Washington Post. In her column, she alleged that Depp was verbally and physically abusive towards her all through their relationship.

Depp and Heard have been battling it out legally for a few years now – the first of it being the restraining order Heard obtained right after her divorce from Depp in 2016.

In a 2021 interview, Depp spoke about the unfair judgement on his based on the claims of his ex-wife. Speaking about studios cancelling his contracts, he said, “It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air.” The actor further said, “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly, at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”