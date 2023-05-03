The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking relaxation for the students to appear in the JEE Advanced 2023.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, hearing a petition filed by a group of 67 students, dismissed the plea urging that it should be made possible for them to retake the engineering entrance exam as technical issues plagued both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were held in June and July last year.

These errors prevented the candidates from giving the exam a fair shot, which led to significant decreases in many candidates’ scores and percentiles.

Last year, there were a number of technological issues with the JEE exams, including frequent computer crashes, a frozen screen for many minutes, questions that took too long to load, unfinished questions, and more.

Some students had claimed that they were unable to take the exam because their centres were abruptly relocated without intimation. Some candidates encountered mistakes in their results as well as differences in their response sheet.

Students encountered similar technical issues during JEE Advanced 2022. For many of the students who experienced technical difficulties, it was their final try.

It was the final JEE Main test for students who finished Class 12 in 2020, and the final JEE Advanced attempt for students who passed Class 12 in 2021.

It is argued that the deadly delta Covid wave of 2021 caused the Class 12 students of that year to experience extreme mental stress, anxiety, sadness, and other compensable damages, ranging from financial hardship to family member loss.

This was after the Covid outbreak in 2020 had already affected their education for more than a year.

20230503-192005