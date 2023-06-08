ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Jee Karda’ soundtrack promises listeners a trip down memory lane

The music album of the upcoming streaming show, ‘Jee Karda’ was unveiled on Thursday. The album comprises 7 original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good old days.

The album has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I.P. Singh, Mellow D, and Simran Chaudhary.

Talking about the soundtrack, Sachin-Jigar said in a statement: “We have had incredible experience crafting the music for Jee Karda. Our primary goal was to capture the essence of the series, particularly its focus on friendship. Each song in the album possesses a unique charm that will take listeners on a musical journey, encompassing the highs and lows of friendship, accompanied by lively and melodious tunes.”

They added: “Our aim was to create melodies that evoke nostalgia, reminding viewers of the cherished moments they spent with childhood friends. It was much fun to work with a fresh bunch of very talented singers such as Varun Jain, The Rish, Rashmeet Kaur, Mellow D., I.P. Singh, and Simran Chaudhary has added a distinctive charm to the album. We sincerely hope that audiences embrace and thoroughly enjoy the music, just as we cherished every moment while bringing it to life.”

