The National Testing Agency on Monday declared the final result of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, in which 24 students have secured 100 per cent marks. More than 9 lakh students appeared in the JEE-Main exam conducted in two sessions- from June 24 to June 30 and from July 25 to July 30.

The 24 students, who have secured 100 per cent marks in the JEE-Main, are Sarnaik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra; Navya, Mayank Motwani, Krishna Sharma and Partha Bhardwaj from Rajasthan; Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana; Sneha Pareek from Assam’ Arudip Kumar from Bihar; Mrinal Garg from Punjab; Koyana Suhas, Ravi Kishore, Menda Hima Vamsi, Palli Jaljakashi and Kartikeya from Andhra Pradesh; Rupesh Biyani, Dheeraj, Jasti Yashwant from Telangana; Shiva Naga Venkata Aditya, Aniket Chattopadhyay, Thomas Biju from Kerala; Boya Haren Sathvik from Karnataka; Kushagra Srivastava from Jharkhand; Kanishk Sharma and Sumitra Garg from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from India, other countries or foreign cities where these exams were conducted are Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Lagos, Colombo, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, and Bangkok.

It is worth mentioning that students who perform well in JEE-Main will be able to appear for JEE Advanced. Students securing a good rank in JEE Advanced will get admission in reputed engineering institutes of the country including IITs across the country.

“To make the examination system transparent, the question paper along with the answer key and the recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by the examinees. The revised answer key was published on the website after being verified by the subject experts,” said Dr. Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Examination), NTA.

A control room was opened in the NTA campus, where virtual observers were deployed to oversee the live coverage of all examination centres in India. Live surveillance was done through CCTV to prevent malpractices in the examination. NTA has also made arrangement for live viewing of remote location and recording of CCTV system of all examination centres located at NTA Control Room. About 35,000 cameras were installed per shift.

Along with the release of the result, the National Testing Agency said that during the examination, jammers were installed at all the centres to prevent malpractices like copying through mobile or any other electronic device by the examinees using the mobile network. A total of about 29,000 jammers were installed per shift of all the 14 shifts. The examinations were conducted with precautions related to COVID-19.

