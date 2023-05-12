Aakash BYJU’S has achieved an outstanding result in the highly competitive JEE Mains 2023, with approximately 13,000 students clearing the exam. Among them, 4,088 students from across the country have scored an impressive score of 95 percentile and above, while 968 have scored 99 percentile and above, the edtech platform said on Friday.

Notably, 11 students have secured All-India Rank (AIR) under 100, and 45 have secured a place in the top 500. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency earlier this week. This impressive feat marks a 50 per cent increase in the number of qualified students from Aakash BYJU’S over the previous year.

“We now have more than 330 centres across India and, as these results show, we are getting even better as we are getting bigger. That we have 13,000 successful students in this year’s JEE Mains is a testament to our impeccable pedagogy, which we have developed iteratively over three decades,” said Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO of Aakash BYJU’S.

“That’s why we are expanding our physical coaching centres, equipped with the latest digital tools, so students can learn in a hybrid environment. We plan to add at least 50 centres every year to get closer to our students and cater to their learning needs,” he added.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Aakash BYJU’S results is that qualified students come from all corners of India. This is a testament to the institute’s standardised and highly effective pedagogy and training that have successfully prepared students to face the rigorous JEE Mains exam without the need to be separated from their families.

It is worth noting that many classroom-based test prep institutes tend to get their best results from a few centres or locations, such as Kota.

In contrast, Aakash BYJU’S has been able to maintain consistent results across the country. This highlights the institute’s commitment to providing quality education and personalised attention to every student, regardless of their location.

Dhruv Sanjay Jain, an Aakash student from Bilaspur, Chhatisgarh has achieved an overall 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2023, including 100 percentile in Physics and Maths.

“Excelling in the JEE Mains exam is a dream come true, and I couldn’t have done it without the guidance and support of Aakash BYJU’S. It is for this reason that JEE Mains is regarded as one of the world’s most difficult exams to clear, as it requires a tremendous amount of dedication and continuous guidance to pass,” Jain said.

“With the help of Aakash BYJU’S, I was able to overcome every hurdle and achieve my goals. The faculty’s personalised attention, world-class study material, and regular assessments were instrumental in my success,” he added.

The JEE (Main) is one of the most sought-after engineering entrance exams in India and is conducted twice a year, providing students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores. While JEE (Advanced) is exclusively for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

It’s important to note that students must appear for JEE (Main) to be eligible for JEE (Advanced).

Aakash BYJU’S offers comprehensive JEE (Main as well as Advanced) coaching in various course formats for high school and higher secondary school students.

With a focus on developing Computer-Based Training, Aakash has enhanced its digital offerings to include iTutor, which provides recorded video lectures, and mock tests that simulate the real exam scenario. These resources help students gain the necessary familiarity and confidence to face the exam successfully.

