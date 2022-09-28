ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Jeete raho, khush raho’ is Katrina’s birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny

As Sunny Kaushal turned 33 on Wednesday, his actor brother Vicky Kaushal and ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law) Katrina Kaif had the best birthday wish for the ‘sarvgun sampann’ actor.

Katrina shared a picture on Instagram from her wedding ceremony, which took place last year. In the image, Sunny is seen touching Katrina’s feet and the actress is seen blessing him.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Jeete raho, khush raho.”

Vicky too shared a picture from the wedding ceremony. In the image, the two brother look dapper in Indian wear as they look at the camera for a sharp pose.

“Happy Birthday to the most sarvgunn sampann Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez,” he wrote.

It was in 2021, when Katrina joined the Kaushal family. She and Vicky tied the knot at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in ‘Letters To Mr Khanna’.

Using comedy as its main premise, the film, directed by Milind Dhaimade, delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up.

The coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It also stars Shraddha Srinath.

