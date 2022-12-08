Seasoned Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage) to fall off the pace in the race for five tour cards for the 2023 season.

After opening with a first-round 66 which put him in a tie for second place, the Indian veteran star dropped to equal 27th position after carding one birdie, two bogeys and one double bogey at TPC Scottsdale for a two-day total of 2-under 140. He is currently seven shots back from the projected mark to earn a PGA TOUR Champions card.

Countryman Jyoti Randhawa carded a 71 for a 143 total in tied 43rd place.

Mark Walker, who started the day at T2 5-under, posted a bogey-free round that included four birdies and an eagle to take the lead at 11-under 131 after the second round, according to a release by PGA Tour.

Rick Garboski, who has made one career start on PGA Tour Champions, carded a 9-under 62, posting the lowest score from the second round. After three bogeys on his scorecard in the first round, he made a big jump in the second round, with seven birdies and an eagle on no. 18 to end the day in solo second at 10-under 132.

Fran Quinn, Richard Green and Jesus Rivas share a third-place lead with 36 holes remaining in the final stage.

At the end of four rounds, the top-5 finishers will be fully exempt from all open, full-field events for PGA TOUR Champions in the 2023 season.

In addition, players finishing sixth through 30th will be eligible to apply for PGA Tour Champions Associate Membership for the 2023 season, which will allow them to enter 2023 PGA Tour Champions weekly event qualifiers.

On Tuesday, Jeev had carded a 5-under 66 for tied second place after the first round.

Jeev, who turned 50 last December, finished solo third at the First Stage in Nevada to advance to the final stage. Randhawa carded a 72 for a share of 50th place. The top-five finishers after four rounds will earn their Champions cards.

