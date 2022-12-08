SPORTSGOLFWORLD

Jeev Milkha Singh slips back at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School; Randhawa placed tied 43rd

NewsWire
0
0

Seasoned Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament (Final Stage) to fall off the pace in the race for five tour cards for the 2023 season.

After opening with a first-round 66 which put him in a tie for second place, the Indian veteran star dropped to equal 27th position after carding one birdie, two bogeys and one double bogey at TPC Scottsdale for a two-day total of 2-under 140. He is currently seven shots back from the projected mark to earn a PGA TOUR Champions card.

Countryman Jyoti Randhawa carded a 71 for a 143 total in tied 43rd place.

Mark Walker, who started the day at T2 5-under, posted a bogey-free round that included four birdies and an eagle to take the lead at 11-under 131 after the second round, according to a release by PGA Tour.

Rick Garboski, who has made one career start on PGA Tour Champions, carded a 9-under 62, posting the lowest score from the second round. After three bogeys on his scorecard in the first round, he made a big jump in the second round, with seven birdies and an eagle on no. 18 to end the day in solo second at 10-under 132.

Fran Quinn, Richard Green and Jesus Rivas share a third-place lead with 36 holes remaining in the final stage.

At the end of four rounds, the top-5 finishers will be fully exempt from all open, full-field events for PGA TOUR Champions in the 2023 season.

In addition, players finishing sixth through 30th will be eligible to apply for PGA Tour Champions Associate Membership for the 2023 season, which will allow them to enter 2023 PGA Tour Champions weekly event qualifiers.

On Tuesday, Jeev had carded a 5-under 66 for tied second place after the first round.

Jeev, who turned 50 last December, finished solo third at the First Stage in Nevada to advance to the final stage. Randhawa carded a 72 for a share of 50th place. The top-five finishers after four rounds will earn their Champions cards.

20221208-110401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adit, Nihaal lead a strong showing in third leg of US...

    Golfer Ahlawat sets his eyes on The DGC Open

    Shiv Kapur prevails over Rashid Khan in playoff to win Jeev...

    Indian golfers set to vie for top honours in J&K Open