Jeff Garlin joins ‘Never Have I Ever Season 4’, his 1st role after misconduct allegations

Actor Jeff Garlin has been cast in Season 4 of ‘Never Have I Ever’, the Netflix coming-of-age comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling.

The role will be his first since exiting ‘The Goldbergs’ after an HR investigation into misconduct allegations against him, reports ‘Variety’.

News of his departure from ‘The Goldbergs’ came in December 2021, shortly after the comedian addressed the allegations — which included patterns of physical touch and comments and comments that made people uncomfortable, to Vanity Fair.

In the interview, he also said that the series’ HR department had been investigating him for three years, and that rumours that he had been fired were untrue. Days later, sources confirmed to Variety that his exit was a mutual decision. In ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10, which premiered earlier this year, his character was killed off.

In ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4, Garlin will play Len, who is described as a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.

The coming-of-age series follows Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who deals with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home while also navigating new romantic relationships.

Kaling executive produces alongside co-creator and showrunner Lang Fisher and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. Universal Television is the studio.

Garlin also plays Jeff Greene in Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, which wrapped its 11th season in 2021 before Garlin left ‘The Goldbergs’ and was renewed for Season 12 in August of this year. It is not yet known whether Garlin will still be a part of the series.

