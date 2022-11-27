ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jeff Goldblum talks about being dad at 70 to ‘feral creatures’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Jurassic Park’ star Jeff Goldblum has opened up about what it is like being a dad at 70.

The actor is married to 39-year-old Emilie Livingston. The couple has two children — Charlie (7) and River (5) — reports ‘The Mirror’.

Jeff has talked about how he finds being a dad at this age, calling it ‘fun’, but said that it doesn’t come without its challenges. He said they can be “like feral creatures unleashed”. However, he said they can also be “sweet and amazing”.

In the past, the actor had said that he didn’t think he would get the chance to become a dad before he met his Emilie.

Discussing fatherhood, Jeff told ‘Today’: “It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced. Seeing [my wife] in this new role is unbelievable. She’s heroic beyond imagination.”

According to ‘The Mirror’, he went on to talk about the more difficult side to parenthood, saying: “And it’s challenging and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile. As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7, they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It’s great.”

Speaking to the ‘Radio Times’, Jeff said he hadn’t envisioned becoming a dad.

“I never thought that I was going to do it. I had never been particularly passionate (about fatherhood) or envisioned it for myself,” he said.

Despite saying he thought he could be judged for being an elderly dad, he said he thinks it has happened “right on schedule”.

Talking about not being around as long for his children, Jeff said: “It’s not that it doesn’t occur to me. I would not want to say goodbye to them prematurely.”

20221127-185802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cardi B wants to live on a ranch

    Kate Moss explains why she testified in Depp-Heard trial

    Netflix’s Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos see compensation decline in 2021

    Oscars producer says LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith