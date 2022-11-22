INDIASPORTSMOTORSPORTS

Jehan Daruvala overcomes wrist injury to put in a fighting drive in Abu Dhabi season finale

NewsWire
0
0

India’s Jehan Daruvala came within seconds of bringing the curtain down on his Formula 2 campaign with a points-scoring comeback in Sunday’s feature race at the season-ending round in Abu Dhabi, despite sustaining a wrist injury in a crash in Saturday’s Sprint.

The 24-year-old shunted heavily into the barriers after contact with Enzo Fittipaldi on the opening lap of the shorter Saturday race. The Prema racer was taken to the medical center but was cleared to race on Sunday.

Jehan had, however, suffered a tendon injury in the crash and lined up for the feature race with his wrist strapped up to reduce the pain.

Formula 2 cars are not equipped with power steering, which puts a lot of demands on a driver’s arms and wrists.

Still, despite the pain, Jehan battled through the pack, running as high as third after a long opening stint.

He had pulled out enough of a gap to come out of the pits comfortably within the top ten but a slow stop that cost him as many as five seconds cost him a points finish.

He finished 13th just over two seconds outside the points.

Jehan said, ‘We were hoping for more after our win and double podium in Monza but unfortunately this wasn’t our weekend. Motor racing is full of ups and downs and while this season hasn’t gone as we wanted, there are still highs that we can celebrate. I would like to thank Prema, Red Bull, my family and all my sponsors for their hard work and support this year. I’m looking forward to having a bit of a break and recharging my batteries over the winter.’

20221122-151805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Launch mass movement to save water: Punjab CM

    Night temperatures rise as ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts in Kashmir

    AVGC task force to be set up by end of March...

    Cong prez poll: After losing UN Secy general race in 2006,...