‘Jehanabad’ actor trusts directors’ judgement, doesn’t put too much of himself in his roles

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who has received a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show ‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’, has said that he doesn’t put too much of himself in the parts that he plays for the screen.

Furnishing the reason behind the same, the actor said that he is still too young to let his political or value system imbue into a character so, he goes by the word of the director or a writer as he trusts their judgement better given their grip on the overall narrative.

The actor told IANS, “I as a young actor come with a very limited set of life experiences to put into a character. For me, the extent of me putting myself into a character is my height, my voice, my colour – basically the instrument of my body”.

He further mentioned that the characters sometimes come from a certain world. I try my best to not expose too much of myself into a character”.

‘Jehanabad – Of Love & War’, which also stars Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Parambrata Chatterjee, is available to stream on Sony LIV.

