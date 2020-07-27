JeM handlers shared code words for receiving terrorists in J&K: NIA

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The over ground workers of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan, who used to send locations of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also shared code words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmed Dar on secure messaging applications, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed in its chargesheet in the Nagrota infiltration and transportation module case.

The revelations were made in the chargesheet filed by the anti-terror probe agency against six accused persons in the JeM Nagrota infiltration-transportation module case before the special NIA court in Jammu.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency filed the chargesheet against Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, Suhaib Manzoor and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, all resident of Pulwama, and Suheel Javid, a resident of Budgam, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had registered a case on January 31 this year after a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists was stopped for checking by the police at the Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota on the Pathankot-Sringar Highway.

The truck driver, Sameer Ahmad Dar, and his two associates, Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo, escaped taking advantage of the pre-dawn darkness, while the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party, grievously injuring one security personnel.

In the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in the Ban forest area, the three Pakistani terrorists were killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested.

The NIA had taken over the probe on February 10 this year and arrested three more persons involved in the infiltration-transportation module.

The spokesperson said that during the probe, it was revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to South Kashmir.

“This module was in touch with Pakistan-based JeM handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the locations of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also share the code words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps,” the official said.

The other three arrested accused — Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Suhail Javed — were over ground workers (OGWs) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists.

“These OGWs also purchased ‘phirans’ for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons,” the official said.

He said that arms and ammunition brought by the Pakistani terrorists, including two AK-47 rifles, one AK-56, two AK-74s, one M4 Carbine, two Glock pistols, three Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12-kg high-grade explosives, three satellite phones, six wireless devices, six remote controls, nine detonators and batteries, and the trucks and car used for their movement have been sized by the anti-terror probe agency.

