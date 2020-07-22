JeM terror module busted in Kashmir, 3 arrested

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army and CRPF have arrested three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) at a checkpoint from Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Police said the operation was conducted on the basis of a credible input.

Those arrested have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat, resident of Pulwama, Ajaz Wani, resident of Chitroo Dangerpora and Aqib Ganaie, resident of Khansaib.

Police said incriminating materials including 40 rounds of AK-47, two detonators and three JeM matrix sheets have been recovered from their possession.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their role and complicity in other terror crimes,” police said.

Police said as per its records they were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM operating in the area.

Police has filed an FIR and further investigation in the case has been initiated.

