INDIA

JeM terrorist, involved in terrorising locals, killed in J&K’s Shopian (2nd Lead)

NewsWire
0
0

A foreign terrorist, belonging to the JeM and involved in terrorising locals, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

An army official said based on specific inputs provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding presence of terrorists in the Madrasa Darul Uloom Khalid Ibyn Walid in Kaprein village of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area by the army and police.

“Maintaining surprise, multiple small teams converged towards the target area thereby sealing all possible escape routes. Special care was taken during the clearance of the target area as it included a madrasa having presence of three teachers and 31 students.

“It was also made sure that the masjid in proximity of the area was not used by the terrorist to take refuge and due restraint was exercised to prevent any damages to the masjid and madrasa during the operation,” the official said.

The army said interrogation of suspected Over Ground Workers (OGW) by police revealed the presence, inside the madrasa, of the terrorist who came out and fired indiscriminately on security personnel in an attempt to escape.

“In retaliation, precision fire was brought down by security forces resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorist. One AK series rifle and other warlike stores were recovered from the terrorist.”

The neutralised terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai, a resident of Pakistan affiliated to JeM.

“During the detailed search of the madrasa, two young kids of around 11 yrs age, who were tied up to the pillars with rope probably to be used as human shield by the dreaded Pakistani terrorist were elated to be rescued by the Army and JKP,” army said.

“The terrorist was also involved in various nefarious activities in the area including terrorising the locals of the area and recruiting the gullible youth. His elimination will bring increased peace to the area and stymie recruitment of local youth into terrorism.”

20221111-205802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong leaders welcome probe by ex-SC judge in PM security breach

    ‘Swallow with care’: AIIMS issues advisory after man chokes to death...

    One day, court will have to run state administration: Goa Congress...

    Priyanka Gandhi slams govt for fertilizer price hike