A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

“One terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Identification of the killed terrorist being ascertained. Search going on,” police said.

An army soldier and two civilians were also injured in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Batpora area of Kulgam. The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

