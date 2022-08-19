SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Jemimah Rodrigues leaves The Hundred due to injury; Gaby Lewis named as her replacement

NewsWire
0
0

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Friday has been forced to end her season with the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred due to injury. Ireland’s Gaby Lewis has been named as her replacement in the competition.

“Despite suffering defeat in the Superchargers’ opening match against Oval Invincibles, the India international offered a glimpse of what she is capable of by scoring 51 runs off 32 balls,” said the official website of the competition.

Gaby, her replacement from Ireland, made her T20 International debut in 2014 and has played 54 T20Is for Ireland to date, scoring 1,161 runs at a strike rate of 110.99 and a highest score of 105 not out against Germany. She will play in The Hundred in between of an international series against the Netherlands.

“I am excited to be returning to play in The Hundred once again, after getting a taste for the competition last year. It will be a juggle of commitments between Ireland and the Superchargers, but I am keen to ensure I can contribute to both teams as fully as I can.”

“My thanks to Dani Hazell and the Superchargers team for the opportunity to play a part in the team’s run in to a hopeful finals appearance, and my thanks to Cricket Ireland for allowing me to pursue this opportunity,” said Gaby.

She has played seven T20Is this summer, scoring a 54 against South Africa and 47 against Pakistan. Gaby also captained the Irish side for the South Africa series in regular skipper Laura Delany’s absence.

20220819-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    If I join Yorkshire it will be for cricketing reasons and...

    Duleepsinhji was the first Indian to score a ton at Lord’s,...

    DC announce partnership with Optimum Nutrition

    Women’s WC: We have proved our critics wrong, says West Indies...