Jen Psaki has signed off as the White House Press Secretary after serving in the post for 15 months and holding 224 media briefings.

“I want to say thank you to the President and the First Lady. They entrusted me in serving in this role for the last 15 months,” Psaki said during her last briefing at the White House on Friday.

She also extended appreciation to the White House’s press team, as well as to reporters in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

“You have challenged me, you have pushed me, you have debated me, and at times we have disagreed. That is democracy in action. That is it working.

“Thank you for what you do Thank you for making me better. And most importantly, thank you for the work every day you do to make this country stronger,” she added.

Friday’s appearance was Psaki’s 224th White House briefing over her tenure that began the day Joe Biden was sworn in as the President in January 2021.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House press secretary, becoming both the first African American and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position.

As an assistant to the US President, the White House Press Secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration’s activities and agenda.

20220514-123711