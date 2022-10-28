ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jeniffer Piccinato reveals how she got her part in ‘Ram Setu’

Brazilian model and actress Jeniffer Piccinato has been getting a lot of positive response for her role of a geologist – Doctor Gabrielle, in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’. The actress recently returned from Hyderabad where she was shooting for her next south project.

Talking about how she got the part in ‘Ram Setu’ and her preparations for the role, Jeniffer said, “I’ve auditioned twice for the part of Dr Gabrielle, my acting coach Jeff Goldberg, referred me to the director Abhishek Sharma. As soon as I was given the script, I started preparing for Gabrielle’s part. I had to change my physical appearance, for that I’d gained weight (10 kgs), kept my natural hair colour and curly hair texture for a more natural look for the character.”

She was also open to doing her own water stunts as she revealed, “My director asked me if I’d like to do my own water stunts and I said yes to it, he asked me if I can swim and I said, no, but I can learn it. I took swimming and diving classes for 2 months to be able to perform my own water stunts. It was very challenging. Swimming is still instinctive.”

“The weather was cold and waves were strong but with the support of the action team and safety protocols I felt confident to perform and I’m very happy with that particular shot in the film”, she said as she recollected the challenging conditions during the shoot and how she manoeuvred her way out.

The actress will next be seen in ‘Thai Massage’ starring Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu of ‘Mirzapur’ fame.

