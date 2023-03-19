ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jenna Ortega admits to changing lines on sets of 'Wednesday'

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega recently shared that her behaviour at work was “unprofessional”. The actress made the revelation on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast.

But Ortega wasn’t on a teary-eyed apology tour atoning for her sins, rather she was extolling her behaviour as a virtue, reports ‘New York Post’.

On the podcast, the actress, who’s also in ‘Scream VI’, discussed how, like an authoritarian dictator, she was a self-appointed script doctor on ‘Wednesday’ and that she deserves the utmost thanks from the actual paid, unionised writers for bettering their thoughtless schlock.

“There were times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines,” Ortega said proudly.

“The script supervisor thought I was going with something and then I had to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I’d have to go and explain why I couldn’t go do certain things,” she was quoted as saying by ‘New York Post’

Some of those things: “(Wednesday) being in a love triangle? It made no sense. There was a line about a dress she has to wear for a school dance and she says: ‘Oh, my God, I love it. Ugh – I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No’.”

