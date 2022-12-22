Actress Jenna Ortega has shared as to why her character Wednesday Addams only cried once in the highly streamed Netflix series ‘Wednesday.

It only happened once in all of season one, after Ortega’s Wednesday rushed Thing to be saved by Uncle Fester after the disembodied hand was found stabbed to Wednesday’s Nevermore Academy dorm room wall, reports eonline.com.

“It’s also a really important moment for Wednesday,” Ortega said on ‘Still Watching Netflix’ December 20.

“I think it’s the only time we really see her cry.”

Wednesday is seen wiping away tears after Fester manages to magically save Thing’s life. As she explained, seeing Wednesday get emotional elevated the scene to another, very impactful level.

“I’m glad it was over him, though,” Ortega said about her tears.

“I don’t think it would have made sense over anything else.”

Joy Sunday, who plays fellow Nevermore Academy student Bianca Barclay, echoed a similar sentiment about the scene, saying, “This is the first time you get to see Wednesday really being frantic, so you could tell she really cares about Thing, which is sweet.”

There’s nothing like the love between a girl and her sentient five-fingered bestie.

As it turns out, Thing manages to look so lifelike on the show because he’s actually a hand!

Hand actor and performer Victor Dorobantu plays Thing on Wednesday, serving an integral role in the affecting scene.

“That was Victor,” Jenna explained, “a blue man under the table.”

