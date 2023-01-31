ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler sport Indian wear in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ trailer

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler look their best in lehenga and sherwani as they solve a mystery during an Indian wedding in the trailer of the upcoming film ‘Murder Mystery 2’.

Streaming giant Netfflix dropped the trailer on Instagram and captioned it: “An Indian wedding, a kidnapped Maharaja and murder mystery.”

The over two-minutes-long trailer shows Adam and Jennifer’s characters Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives. After four years of solving their first murder mystery, the couple get an invitation to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja on his private island.

As the celebrations begin, Jennifer walks in dressed in an off-white Manish Malhotra lehenga paired with matching jewellery. Sandler looks dapper in a matching sherwani.

‘Murder Mystery 2’, sequel to the 2019 film ‘Murder Mystery’, is scheduled to be released on March 31 on Netflix.

