Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let ‘feelings play out’ on ‘Friends’

They could’ve been each other’s Lobsters! ‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are the Hollywood couple everyone would have loved to have seen hook up off-screen.

However, despite the ‘Friends’ stars’ apparent crushing on each other, it just never materialised – and instead they “let their feelings play out” on screen, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

That’s the thoughts of Jennifer, 54, who has further opened up on the pair’s relationship in the 1990s.

They both confessed that they could have made a go of things if circumstances were different, but the timing just never fit.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that, while chatting on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, Jennifer discussed her crush on David, who played on-screen on-off lover Ross Geller.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest asked the actress how she dealt with her feelings at the time. She responded: “We just let it play out on TV”.

And when Seacrest further probed on the subject, he asked if the pair’s first kiss was ever caught on camera.

“Yes,” was the response, before she gushed “it was quite enjoyable actually” after Ripa asked if it was weird.

Jennifer and David were fresh-faced stars when the world watched as their on-off relationship evolve over the seasons.

