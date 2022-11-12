ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Jennifer Aniston is ‘relieved ‘ after her IVF journey

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston is in a happy phase. The Golden Globe winner, 53, recently opened up to Allure about her past infertility struggles and IVF attempts.

However, the actress has always faced struggles with a smile on her face much like her character of Rachel from the iconic sitcom, where she took everything in her stride and charted her own course, reports People magazine.

“She’s always been happy, though,” an insider told People. “Her dogs are her kids to her and why she’s always had them. Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked.”

The source added: “But she’s at peace and is very happy in her life. She’s in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn’t change her.”

Another insider told People why Aniston decided to share her journey now: “She’s 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?”

Aniston previously told Allure that she “was trying to get pregnant,” adding: “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

“All the years and years and years of speculation, it was really hard,” Aniston noted. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think about it.”

The ‘Friends’ alum also slammed the hurtful assumptions that she chose career over kids after her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005. “It was absolute lies,” said Aniston of the “narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career.”

“And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she added. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

