Jennifer Aniston danced her way into millions across the globe with her portrayal of Rachel Green on the global smash hit sitcom ‘Friends’. The show that continues to be a popular binge watch show 18 years after the last episode was aired catapulted Jennifer and her other 5 other co-stars – David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow to worldwide fame and fortune.

Jennifer Aniston, however, managed to carve out a very successful career in Hollywood post the end of ‘Friends’ and she has worked in several successful movies like ‘Murder Mystery’, ‘Marley & Me’, ‘We’re the Millers’, ‘Just Go With It’ and ‘Office Christmas Party’ among others.

The actress, in a recent interaction with ‘People’ magazine revealed that she has battled sleep problems since her 30s. The 53-year-old confessed that she suffers from insomnia.

She also revealed that she had a host of sleep problems that she has battled for decades and that at one point it had escalated to the point that she had sleepwalking episodes that would set off her house alarms.

She also said that she stresses over the fact that she might not get sleep in the night.

Speaking about her sleep problems the actress said, “I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls. I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don’t start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we’re younger because we’re so invincible,” the Morning Show actress continued. “I have been known to sleepwalk. I’ve been woken up by house alarms going off that I’ve set off.”

She added further, “And I don’t think I do that anymore — that was when I was super sleep deprived. The body is saying, “Now don’t go out and set the alarm off again, okay?” ‘

The Hollywood star has alluded to her sleep problems in the past as well. Way back in 2002, Aniston had said that she used to sleepwalk and that the house alarm sounds would jolt and scare the life out her. She had said back then that when she woke up, she used to find herself at the back of her house, near the place where the pool equipment was kept.