Jen Aniston needs to figure out what mask to wear to the Emmys!

Actress Jennifer Aniston is ecstatic to get nominated for an Emmy award for the first time in 11 years. Now she just needs to figure out what mask to wear!

Aniston received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her portrayal of Alex Levy in “The Morning Show”. She was last nominated in 2009 for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for a spot she did on “30 Rock”.

Aniston shared her delight through an Instagram post, which featured several behind-the-scenes pictures from the show’s set.

“What a morning waking up to this news! I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it. Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE,” Aniston posted.

“Now, I’m just gonna have to figure out what MASK I’M GONNA WEAR,” she added at the end.