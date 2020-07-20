Jennifer Aniston talks about her friend’s battle with Covid-19

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has urged everyone to wear masks, and cited the fight that a close friend of hers named Kevin is waging against Covid-19 as the reason.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this… if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” she captioned the post.

Along with it, she put up a picture of Kevin in the hospital, battling the virus.