Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in sci-fi series ‘Dark Matter’

Actress Jennifer Connelly is set to star opposite Joel Edgerton in the series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel ‘Dark Matter’.

The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple in March. It will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived.

In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Connelly will star as Daniela, Jason’s wife.

This marks one of few television roles Connelly has held throughout her career. She currently stars in the TNT series ‘Snowpiercer’, which is set to end with its upcoming fourth season.

She also starred in the short-lived Fox Wall Street drama ‘The Street’. She is primarily known for her critically-acclaimed film roles, including her Oscar-winning supporting role in ‘A Beautiful Mind’.

She most recently starred in the blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and has also starred in films like ‘Requiem for a Dream’, ‘House of Sand and Fog’, and ‘Blood Diamond’.

