Actress Jennifer Coolidge says her sex life improved due to her role in ‘American Pie’.

The 61-year-old actress put her name on the map by starring as Stifler’s Mom in the 1999 coming-of-age comedy before going on to pay beautician Paulette Bonafonte in the 2001 hit ‘Legally Blonde’ alongside Reese Witherspoon and quipped that without playing the glamorous MILF in ‘American Pie’, it would have been a “very dull” decade.

“But, I mean, [the 2000 comedy] ‘Best in Show’ was a gift, and so much fun to make because [director and star] Christopher Guest lets you come up with everything. He gives you your name and a rough outline of who you are, but you get to come up with your look, you improv all the dialogue,” she said.

“And then ‘Legally Blonde’ was really a gift from God. And ‘American Pie’ was just – it helped my dating life in a way that I can’t ever explain. If I hadn’t had that movie, I don’t think… Well, let’s just say it would’ve been a very dull decade.”

In the joint conversation with Ariana Grande, 28, Jennifer was asked by the pop superstar if she remembers the “best” hookup that came as a result of her role in “American Pie” and explained it had been “weird” because she once made the “terrible mistake” of jokingly claiming that she had slept with “200 men” because of the part and wanted to “clear the air.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, “Well, it was definitely the youngest fellow. He was just very, very charming, and it was very weird because, you see, I did say that jokingly (in a previous interview) and, God, you really can’t make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,’ or whatever.”

“And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration – so I’m glad you’re asking me.”

‘The White Lotus’ actress remained coy about specific details but added that the situation with the young man became “weird” because he ended up phoning his mother while they were in bed together.

She added, “Yes, clear the air! But it did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men – and younger men. This one guy was particularly young – legal, of course, it was all very legal – but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he I won’t get into the details.”

“But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that it happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”

