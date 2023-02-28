ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jennifer Coolidge had near-death experience in her garden

Actress Jennifer Coolidge, who has been sweeping awards this season for her work in “The White Lotus”, feels “lucky to be alive” after being impaled on a garden stake.

The 61-year-old actress has revealed that she once suffered a near-death experience in her own garden, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Jennifer told US Weekly: “I was once locked out of the house and I jumped the fence but didn’t know the gardener had put a new stake in the yard. I got impaled. It was a bloody mess. I’m lucky to be alive.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer has won various accolades during her career, including a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, but she actually dreamed of becoming a successful musician during her younger years.

She shared: “I went to an orchestra camp for three summers. I played the clarinet. I thought I might do it for a living.”

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel recently confessed to being a “huge fan” of Jennifer. The 50-year-old actor starred alongside the award-winning actress in “Shotgun Wedding”, and Josh revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer.

He said: “I’m a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She’s very chill.”

