ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jennifer Coolidge was once ‘locked up’ by border control

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Jennifer Coolidge was once “locked up” by border control after her passport refused to scan properly at customs.

The 61-year-old actress was travelling from the U.S. to London when she had issues with her passport and found herself detained by customs in the airport only to be offered a choice of noodles or crisps after waiting for several hours, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “For some reason, [my passport], it wouldn’t scan right, and next thing you know customs is calling me over. Next thing you know, they’ve locked me up for nine hours in this little room. Hour seven, they came in and said: ‘Would you like noodles or chips?’ I did opt for the potato chips over the noodles. It didn’t go well after that.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress starred as Tanya McQuoid on the series ‘The White Lotus’ – which follows a group of vacationers at a resort chain – since 2021 and recently revealed that she would “absolutely” love Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to join the cast for a guest appearance.

Asked if she would like to see the Duchess – who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 – she said: “I would absolutely (love) to see her! Absolutely! Meghan Markle? Yes, yes come on down!”

The ‘American Pie’ star won an Emmy for her portrayal of the eccentric socialite in ‘The White Lotus’ and said she was still “speechless” about her win as she teased that her character will have “some more problems” as the show moves from Hawaii to Italy for season two.

20221028-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China spent lavishly to buy influence in India’s film world, universities,...

    Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley set to reunite for ‘Wicked Little Letters’

    Daniel Craig says playing Bond has made him more ‘trusting’

    Miles Teller in talks with Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’...