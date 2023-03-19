Actress Jennifer Garner has reunited with a former co-star in an unexpected ’13 Going On 30′ get together.

The actress delighted fans when she took to her Instagram to reveal that she had met up with fellow movie star Judy Greer, reported Mirror.co.uk.

The pair starred in the film 19 years ago, having met for the first time during rehearsals, and have remained friends ever since.

Beaming, Jennifer and Judy looked ecstatic to have reunited as they posed for selfies together, reported Mirror.co.uk.

She also gave a shout out to her character’s love interest, Mark Ruffalo, as she and Judy revelled in each other’s company again.

Tagging Mark Ruffalo in the heart-warming post, Jennifer captioned it: “Were your ears burning @markruffalo?”

Jennifer’s role in ’13 Going On 30′ is one of her best loved. She portrayed an adult version of Jenna Fink who makes a wish to be “30, flirty and thriving” instead of her 13-year-old self.

