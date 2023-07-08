INDIA

Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in ‘Deadpool 3’

NewsWire
0
2

After a break of 20 years, actress Jennifer Garner is making her return to the world of Marvel, as she will reprise her role as the Marvel anti-hero Elektra in ‘Deadpool 3’.

The actress first made her appearance as Elektra Natchios in the 2003 Ben Affleck starrer ‘Daredevil’ following which she starred in a spin-off solo movie ‘Elektra’ in 2005.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, her involvement in ‘Deadpool 3’ hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up. But this being ‘Deadpool’, one can’t rule out some meta, self-awareness either.

‘Deadpool 3’ will also mark Garner’s reunion with the ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who all previously worked together on the sci-fi film ‘The Adam Project’.

She is the latest addition to the roster of ‘Deadpool 3’, and while most of the details for the movie have been kept under wraps, the biggest attraction for the movie is Hugh Jackman who will be returning to play Wolverine after his final stint as the character in ‘Logan’.

Other cast members who will be returning include Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Kapicic as Colossus, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

The first ‘Deadpool’ movie in the MCU ever since Marvel bought the rights for ‘X-Men’ and ‘Deadpool’ from Fox Studios, the movie will retain its violent and bloody nature, along with a ton of swearing and a bunch of fourth wall breaking. ‘Deadpool 3’ is currently set to release on May 3, 2024.

2023070835880

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter K’taka on Friday

    On-screen ‘Hanuman’ Vikram Mastal joins Congress in MP

    Sonakshi Sinha named PETA Person of the Year 2022

    BRS to unveil national agenda at its first public meeting on...