Actress Jennifer Lawrence thinks it’s hard to make a comedy “where you’re not offending people.”

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick in the new coming-of-age rom-com ‘No Hard Feelings’, and Lawrence has predicted that “everyone” will be offended by the movie in one way or another, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The award-winning star told Sky News, “I think it’s time for just a good old-fashioned laugh. And it really is hard to make a comedy where you’re not offending people. Everybody in some sense will be offended by this film – you’re welcome.”

Jennifer plays the part of Maddie, an Uber driver who is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. The Hollywood star admits that she’s been keen to make a comedy movie for a while.

She said, “I was definitely always open to comedy. I wouldn’t say I was like: ‘I really want my character to try to have sex with a young person’, but I just read it and it was the funniest thing I’d ever read.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Barth Feldman believes the movie does an excellent job of “continuing to push limits.” The 21-year-old actor plays the part of Percy, who Maddie tries to seduce in return for money, and Andrew relished being part of the project.

He said, “We need to be able to engage with being offended. There was and is like a big over-correct because we realised there were so many things that we were joking about that we shouldn’t be … and I think this movie does a really good job of continuing to push limits while still engaging with the conversation that the things that these people are doing are wrong, and not a good idea.”

