Actress Jennifer Lawrence arranged a “baby nurse” for veteran star Robert De Niro after he welcomed his seventh child into the world.

The 32-year-old actress offered her “Silver Linings Playbook” co-star and his partner Tiffany Chen the “ultimate present” when their daughter Gia was born in April, reports .

“I did one better I sent over a baby nurse. I did. I’m really happy for him,” she told a caller on “Watch What Happens Live” when asked if she had sent a baby gift to De Niro.

Host Andy Cohen – who is dad to Ben, four, and 17-month-old Lucy – praised Jennifer for the gesture, saying a “night’s sleep” would be the best gift for someone.

The ‘No Hard Feelings’ star was also asked how her own son is doing. She smiled, “He’s good.”

Meanwhile, Robert introduced his daughter to the world on ‘CBS Mornings’ in May, where he revealed the tot’s full name and confirmed she weighed 8lbs 6oz when she was born on April 6 as he showed off a photo of her.

When host Gayle King asked Robert if the baby was planned, he replied, “Yes, this baby was planned. We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”

The ‘Meet the Parents’ star originally let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada. Reporter Brittnee Blair said, “I know you have six kids…,” prompting Robert to reply, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

He later told ‘Access Hollywood’ he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary.” Robert added, “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

