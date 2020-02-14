Jennifer Lawrence returns to acting after marriage

Los Angeles, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Lawrenceis all set to return to the screen for the first time after marriage last year. She has taken up a role in director Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy titled “Don’t Look Up”.

The Oscar-winning actress wed Cooke Maroney last year. Her new film follows two scientists who discover a meteor that is set to strike Earth in six months’ time and attempts to warn the rest of the world, reports aceshowbiz.

“She’s what folks in the 17th century used to call ‘a dynamite act’. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way,” ,” McKay said in a statement.

Production of the film will begin in April.

–IANS

dc/vnc