Actress Jennifer Lawrence said that when Cooke Maroney proposed to her, it was both a “terrifying” and “exciting” moment for her.

Recalling her reaction to Maroney’s proposal, the ‘X-Men’, ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress said: “Terrifying, but very, very exciting. I didn’t say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, ‘What? What? What?’ And then going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you'”.

As per People magazine, Lawrence, 32, was speaking on the latest episode of YouTube series ‘Chicken Shop Date’. Lawrence and Maroney, an art-gallery director in New York City, have been romantically involved since June 2018. They got engaged in February 2019, tying the knot in October that year. They held a small wedding reception for 150 guests which included Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

“He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “It was a very, very easy decision.” Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

