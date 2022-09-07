ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jennifer Lawrence says many of her movies are about her mother

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is still learning to deal with issues from her childhood.

While acknowledging that her mother is a “wonderful person”, the 32-year-old actress is still trying to resolve some of her past problems, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Art more often than not is about one’s mother. I hesitate to say that because I would hate for somebody to go back and watch my movies, or watch this movie in particular, and think that that is the way that I’m painting my mother,” she said.

“My mother is a wonderful person,” said Lawrence, who stars in the new psychological drama film ‘Causeway’.

“But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still things from my childhood that I’m working out.”

However, her perspective has changed entirely since she became a mom.

The Hollywood star, who gave birth to a baby boy called Cy in February, told the October issue of Vogue magazine: “So many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood. I wonder what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood.

“And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist. She wouldn’t put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college.”

Despite this, Lawrence is relishing the challenge of motherhood.

The actress, who married Cooke Maroney in 2019, shared: “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that.

“And then they’re both just, like, out there, walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

