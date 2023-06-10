ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jennifer Lawrence ‘totally open’ to playing Katniss again in new ‘Hunger Games’ film

Actress Jennifer Lawrence said that she is open to returning to the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise after she became a household name for her work as Katniss in the four movies.

“Oh, my God – totally!” Lawrence told Variety while promoting her new coming-of-age comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’.

The actress said: “If Katniss ever could come back into my life, 100 per cent.”

Looking off camera, she added: “My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

The four ‘Hunger Games’ instalments starred Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Donald Sutherland and Woody Harrelson.

The first, released in 2012, was directed by Gary Ross with the following three helmed by Francis Lawrence.

An upcoming prequel movie, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, stars Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer.

The film chronicles Coriolanus Snow’s rise to power to become President of Panem. It is set for release November 17.

‘No Hard Feelings’ is a raunchy comedy starring Lawrence as a 32-year-old Uber driver who is hired by a wealthy couple to date and seduce their 19-year-old son to help him get out of his shell before heading off to college in exchange for a car.

‘No Hard Feelings’ directed by Gene Stupnitsky (‘Good Boys’) will release in theaters on June 23.

