Jennifer Lopez & husband to invest in Viagra start-up

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are investing in a Viagra-selling wellness startup — and the deal could help enlarge their coffers as they pursue a deal to buy the Mets, according to sources.

Hims, an online seller of proprietary hair, skin, and sexual health products to customers on a subscription basis, is in talks to sell itself to a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal valuing it at $1 billion, Reuters reported this week.