Jennifer Lopez & husband to invest in Viagra start-up

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are investing in a Viagra-selling wellness startup — and the deal could help enlarge their coffers as they pursue a deal to buy the Mets, according to sources.
Hims, an online seller of proprietary hair, skin, and sexual health products to customers on a subscription basis, is in talks to sell itself to a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal valuing it at $1 billion, Reuters reported this week.
The pair popularly known as J-Rod, meanwhile, inked a deal to be the face of Hims in December 2019.
A source close to the couple confirmed to The Post that J.Lo and A-Rod are also investors in the company, with Lopez signing on to be the face of Hers, a line of products for women.
The famous couple, who “really only do equity deals,” according to the source, believe a successful SPAC sale for Hims could provide them more capital to use in their very public pursuit to buy the New York Mets.