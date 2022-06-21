At a public event recently, Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez introduced her daughter Emme using gender-neutral pronouns.

Her gesture broke the internet with several social media users praising the actress for her loving gesture of acceptance.

Lopez, was joined by Emme, one of the twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony and the mother-daughter duo performed at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala. The event raised $3.6 million for various local causes.

Lopez who performed for the event, right before singing the cover of ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Peri introduced her teen child using the “they/them” pronouns, as reported by aceshowbiz.com.

Lopez took the mic and said, “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So, this is a very special occasion.” Lopez was referring to Super Bowl halftime event in 2020 where she had brought along Emme on stage.

The 52-year-old music artist further added about Emme and said, “They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So, if you will indulge me.”

In the video that has since gone viral, the 14-year-old Emme can be seen using a rainbow-coloured microphone for her performance.

Emme also joined their mother Jennifer Lopez for one verse of Bruce Springsteen’s popular song ‘Born in the USA’ as well the intro to JLO’s hit number, ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

Many fans quickly assumed that “they” is how Emme identifies themselves and fans are loving the fact that Jennifer Lopez had accepted and respects Emme’s choice of pronouns.

One user commented, “‘They’ is how Emme identifies.” Another user commented, “This was Jennifer Lopez sharing that information. It’s beautiful to see her supporting her child.” Yet another user who stated that she herself is a mother stated that Jennifer Lopez was “mom goals” and further said in her tweet, “I need to work on saying they with so much ease for my child. #momgoal #lovemythey.”