Jensen Ackles starts new production company with wife Danneel

Actor Jensen Ackles and his wife, actress Danneel Ackles, have launched a production company.

Called Chaos Machine Productions, the Ackles’ banner has signed up former DC creative executive Renee Reiff as head of development.

They have signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, under which the star couple’s company will develop original television programming for broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming services, reports variety.com.

“Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry. Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as a producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team,” Jensen said.

The actor has played Dean, one of the lead characters, in the popular show “Supernatural” since 2005. Danneel was also seen in “Supernatural” as Sister Jo, or the angel Anael.