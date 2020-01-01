Canindia News

Jensen Ackles starts new production company with wife Danneel

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE07

Actor Jensen Ackles and his wife, actress Danneel Ackles, have launched a production company.

Called Chaos Machine Productions, the Ackles’ banner has signed up former DC creative executive Renee Reiff as head of development.

They have signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, under which the star couple’s company will develop original television programming for broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming services, reports variety.com.

“Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry. Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as a producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team,” Jensen said.

The actor has played Dean, one of the lead characters, in the popular show “Supernatural” since 2005. Danneel was also seen in “Supernatural” as Sister Jo, or the angel Anael.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Behind The Scenes: Salman Khan, Disha Patani shoot for ‘Radhe’ amidst new normal

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Pulkit Samrat says ‘will wear bangles if Laxmmi Bomb isn’t bumper hit’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Biopic on Sikh Khalsa commander Hari Singh Nalwa on the cards

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Andrea Bocelli drops first single from new album ‘Believe’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Pankaj Tripathi amused by ‘Mirzapur’ meme fest

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

‘A Suitable Boy’ to premiere on Netflix this month

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Twinkle Khanna won’t return to acting

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Comedy is my home: Ranvir Shorey

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma welcome baby boy

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More