INDIA

Jeopardy rules on KMP Expressway, no succour to accident victims

NewsWire
0
0

Across the 135.6-km-long Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, police patrol vehicles are conspicuous by their absence and so are facilities for ambulances to rush to the aid of accident victims.

If a vehicle breaks down or suffers an accident, then the response time for police, an ambulance or other emergency vehicles to reach the spot is too long, adding to the woes of the victims.

What’s more worrying is that when any vehicle breaks down or meets with an accident, the local police and the administration do not even help to shift the vehicle from the road, thus, increasing the possibility for a further accidents. Vehicles remains there for two to three days before they are removed.

Adding to the danger, the expressway also has poor or no lighting at all across many stretches. There are not even any facilities for drinking water.

Even heavy vehicle drivers do not consider the KMP Expressway viable or safe, as there no earmarked passages for them or places where the vehicles can be safely parked. Adding to the problems, there are no facilities for providing food or water, making the drivers avoid the expressway when they can.

20220911-201202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress thinking has been hijacked by urban Naxals: PM Modi

    Mamata cabinet: Ministers facing prosecution sworn in

    Raj Babbar: Preparation for roles is more meticulous these days

    Dalai Lama offers prayers for swift end to Sri Lanka crisis