François-Philippe Champagne, Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), today announced that Jeremy Hansen will be the first CSA astronaut to fly around the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission.

This historic crewed mission to the Moon will be the first since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

“We are going back to the Moon, and Canada is at the centre of this exciting journey. Thanks to our reputation as a trusted partner and our longstanding collaboration with NASA, a Canadian astronaut will fly on this historic mission,” Champagne said. “On behalf of all Canadians, I want to congratulate Jeremy for being at the forefront of one of the most ambitious human endeavours ever undertaken. Canada’s participation in the Artemis program will spur the creation of thousands of highly skilled jobs, boost innovation and be a source of national pride for years to come.”

The launch of Artemis II, expected to take place next year, will make Canada the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon. Artemis II will pave the way for humanity’s sustainable presence on the lunar surface and inspire a new generation of Canadians to join the thrill and excitement of space exploration and discovery.

“Being part of the Artemis II crew is both exciting and humbling,” Hansen stated. “I’m excited to leverage my experience, training, and knowledge to take on this challenging mission on behalf of Canada. I’m humbled by the incredible contributions and hard work of so many Canadians that have made this opportunity a reality. I am proud and honoured to represent my country on this historic mission.”