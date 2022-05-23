‘Hawkeye’s star Jeremy Renner has been in India the last few weeks. He was reportedly shooting for a project with Anil Kapoor and all through his trip, he has shared wonderful glimpses of his stay.

From playing cricket on the streets to relishing Indian food, the actor’s posts on social media were a constant treat for his fans, especially in the sub-continent.

Now, the actor has reportedly completed his Indian leg of the project and bid adieu to his Indian trip and was clicked leaving from Delhi airport.

In the video shared on Pinkvilla’s Twitter, Renner was dressed in comfortable trousers and blue shirt and was seen walking towards the entrance of the airport. He followed the Covid-19 protocols and wore a mask.

Here is the video:

Before he left, Renner posted a heartfelt note on his social media as he bid farewell to India and said thank you to the crew for all the hard work done so far.

He wrote, “Thank you to our amazing crew here in India who worked so hard with us to get this job done! Can’t wait to share what we’ve been doing #rennervation #garage #india #delhi”.

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner is best known as ‘Hawkeye’ in Marvel Cinematic Universe and has starred in multiple projects of the MCU. He also got his own Marvel series which streamed on Disney+.

As per media reports, Renner’s India visit is related to ‘Rennervations’, which is said to be a reality series based on renovations.

The actor spent a lot of time with actor Anil Kapoor and even sent love to Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor for his anniversary. Renner and Kapoor worked on the ‘Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol’ movie, although they likely did not share screen space then.