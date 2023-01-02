ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jeremy Renner in ‘critical but stable’ condition after snow plowing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his spokesperson said.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series ‘The Mayor of Kingstown’ and Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films.

Deadline had heard word of an accident and that Renner had been airlifted earlier on Sunday to the hospital. His spokesperson said that his family is with him now and he is “receiving excellent care.”

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Renner has a home in the area, near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada’s Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties to be without power as of this morning, according to the paper.

Renner scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for The Hurt Locker, and landed a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination the next year for ‘The Town’.

Mayor of Kingstown begins its second season January 15 on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network for Par+.

